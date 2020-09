Firefighters who reached the scene found a large pile of paper rolls that was set on fire, lost control and started spreading towards the factory and other facilities in the area.

Additional fire trucks have been called in from the Ashdod, Ashkelon and Beersheba stations in an attempt to limit the spread of the fire.

A large fire broke out on Sunday morning in the area of the Shaniv paper factory in Ofakim, located in southern Israel, the Israel Fire and Rescue Services reported.