Palestinian and Israeli firefighters battled a wildfire on two fronts near the settlement of Har Gilo on Thursday afternoon, with Israel Fire and Rescue Services reporting that strong winds were driving the fire.

The two fronts of the fire are located next to highway 385, which was closed in the area due to the fire, and the hill towards the Palestinian village of Battir. The highway has now been reopened.

Some of the hotspots are hard to get to due to the terrain in the area.