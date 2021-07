Avant-garde is also an accomplished basketball player, with several Guinness World Records to her name for dribbling multiple basketballs at a time.

She claimed the $50,000 top prize after appearing relaxed and bantering with the judges and moderators, despite her struggle with 'Nepeta,' a word for another plant genus.

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, became the first African American to win the 90-year-old Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday by correctly spelling 'Murraya,' a genus of plants, staying cool after a near miss with a botanical word in a previous round.