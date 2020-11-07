Five arrested for alleged involvement in deadly Haifa car crash

The police report indicated that the incident started with a police car identifying a vehicle driving recklessly and endangering bystanders in the city of Haifa.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle by erecting a barricade, which resulted in the suspected vehicle losing control and crashing into a nearby lamppost.

The car went up in flames as a result of the crash, with several suspects reportedly escaping. Police forces that arrived to the scene found a body near the vehicle, believed to be one of the involved individuals.

After an initial investigation, Haifa police managed to locate and arrest four residents of Basmat Tab'un in their 20s and one 17-year-old minor, suspected of being involved in the incident.

Five residents of the Bedouin village of Basmat Tab'un in northern Israel were arrested by police early Saturday after allegedly being involved in a car crash that resulted in the death of one individual.