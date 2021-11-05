Following Black Shadow data leak, Israeli online accounts hacked

Multiple online accounts belonging to Israelis were hacked Friday following an attack by hacker group Black Shadow last week, Walla reported. The hacked accounts included Gmail, Facebook, Instagram and Spotify accounts, and all of the accounts hacked used the same password as the users' LGBTQ dating site "Atraf" accounts.

In last week's attack, Black Shadow leaked data from a number of companies serviced by the Israeli Internet company Cyberserve, including Atraf, the Kavim and Dan bus companies and the tour booking company Pegasus.