"We are in a time of national emergency," he said. "This is a war for our lives. We cannot lose this war due to rifts."



Gantz apologized to both protesters and synagogue goers, saying they will both return soon. He said he believed in the right to protest and pray but this was not the time.

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz explained his support for the lockdown that is set to begin Friday at a press conference on Thursday night.