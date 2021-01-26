Gantz meets with COVID-19 experts to start planning for end of lockdown

During the meeting, Gantz warned that he would not allow a discussion on leaving lockdown until Thursday in order to examine if the downward trend in cases continues. Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Tourism Minister Orit Farkash Hacohen and a team of experts which advises Blue and White's ministers on COVID-19 related matters.During the meeting, Gantz warned that he would not allow a discussion on leaving lockdown until Thursday in order to examine if the downward trend in cases continues.

The experts said that the week has seen a slight 6% drop in severe cases, and a larger 17% drop in new daily cases.

They also said that there seems to be a correlation between higher percentages of vaccinated elderly individuals and a larger drops in both new daily cases and active severe cases.

They warned Gantz and Hacohen of potential long term side effects, with large rises in the rates of depression, weight gain, smoking and postponing of critical medical treatments.





