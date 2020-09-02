Gantz: Netanyahu attacks towards me are slap in face of the nation

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday morning that "[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's attacks against me are like a slap in the face to the nation" in an interview with KAN Reshet Bet.Gantz additionally responded to the claim made by Netanyahu that he did not tell Gantz or Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi about the deal with the United Arab Emirates at first out of fear of the information being leaked."It is a very harsh statement by the prime minister, who knows that I have never done a political manipulation, I never leaked," Gantz said to Reshet Bet. "I understand secrecy considerations, wonderful things are hidden from view and should be promoted quietly, but there is an interest in coming to a senior partner and updating him, he did not do it and it is a pity that he didn't."