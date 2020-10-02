Gantz orders Nissenkorn to appoint new state attorney

Nissenkorn said after Gantz's announcement that "the Israeli public deserves a professional and independent law system. This is essential during routine and critical during a state of emergency. Together with defense minister and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, we've decided to activate the committees in charge of locating possible candidates for the positions of state attorney and deputy attorney general.

"There's no need for delaying the process of appointing people to these positions. I have faith that the independent committees will choose excellent people," Nissenkorn added.

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn on Friday to appoint a new State Attorney, N12 reported."We joined the government in order to combat coronavirus, not the rule of law. If you don't like it, you're welcome to call for elections," Gantz said.Likud officials reportedly told N12 that Gantz's message is null, as the appointment of a new state attorney will require approval from Likud.