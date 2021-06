Topics of dicussion included Iran's continued nuclear armament, and Gantz noted that the "most dangerous" factor facing Israel at this time is if Iran were to obtain a nuclear weapon.

"We are working closely with our American friends both to increase supervision during this period, and also to make it clear to Iran that all options are on the table, at all times," Gantz said in a statement.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) to discuss the challenges faces Israel's security.