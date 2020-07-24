Gantz talks with India's DM on joint security and coronavirus efforts

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singth on Friday about security coordination between the two countries and shared efforts to trial a new coronavirus test."I spoke with India's Defense Minister, Rajnath Singth, this morning on excellent security coordination between on our two countries, and on the need to promote stability in our respective areas," Gantz announced."I am sure that the Israeli delegation set to go to India next week to test the new and rapid coronavirus test measures for detecting the coronavirus will contribute greatly to the global fight against it," he added.