Gas prices to rise to NIS 5.72 per liter Sunday night

At midnight Sunday, the maximum price per liter of unleaded 95-octane gasoline for a consumer at a self-service station (including VAT) will increase to NIS 5.72 per liter, 21 agorot from the previous month. The supplement for full service will be 21 cents per liter (including VAT), the same as the previous month.

The maximum price for a liter of unleaded 95-octane gasoline for the consumer at a self-service station in Eilat (excluding VAT) will not exceed NIS 4.89 per liter, an increase of 18 agorot from the previous month. The supplement for full service will be 18 cents per liter (excluding VAT), without change from the previous month.