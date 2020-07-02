Goldin: We, families who lost sons, are not allowed in memorial service

Simcha Goldin, father of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin who died during 2014's Operation Protective Edge and whose remains are believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, said on Thursday that “this year, we, the bereaved families of those who died in Protective Edge, aren’t allowed into the [memorial] service under the pretext of coronavirus.”Goldin pitched a protest tent facing Mount Herzel to voice his disagreement with the official ceremony, marking six years to the operation.Tzur Goldin, the brother of Hadar, slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for him “not being here and not answering us,” Ynet reporter Haim Goldich tweeted.