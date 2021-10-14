The Social Equality and Pensioners Ministry and the Public Security Ministry announced on Thursday that they will be allocating NIS 85 million to open firefighting stations in Israeli-Arab communities.

In addition, some 140 firefighters and firefighting personnel will be added to the firefighting force within the next five years, the ministries announced.

The goal is to reduce the arrival time of firefighters to Arab cities and towns and also as part of a larger effort to prepare for gigantic wildfires and national emergencies, the ministries said.