Hamas launches 'Shield of Jerusalem' drill in Gaza

Hamas's military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, launched the "Shield of Jerusalem (al-Quds)" drill in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning to "raise combat readiness and simulate different scenarios."

According to an announcement by the brigades, the drill is part of a series of continuous military exercises simulating various forms of combat operations. The brigades advised that explosions and shooting may be heard in some areas of the Gaza Strip during the drill.

