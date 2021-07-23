Handicap organizations to resume protests, vow to cause mayhem

Leaders of handicap organizations said on Thursday that they will be resuming their protests demanding the full implementation of the Handicap Law that was passed in 2018. They vowed to cause "billions of shekels" of damage by blocking major highways and railroads.The law states that the monthly handicap stipend will gradually increase to a sum of minimum 3,700 NIS, and that beginning in 2022 it will be based on the average national income. However, finance ministry representatives used a disputed paragraph in the law to cut nearly half a billion NIS from the allotted budget.