Hebrew Ulpans to reopen for new olim on Sunday

"It is inconceivable that educational institutions have already been operating for weeks and this ulpans have remained closed without any response to the oleh population that need them so much," said Tamano-Shata. "From my first day in office, I was contacted by many new olim who felt in deep distress because of the consequences of the coronavirus crisis. The language barrier among new olim brings many challenges that influence the acclimation in all aspects of life. The halting of Hebrew-language studies harmed the first phase of the integration process, even though in some cases the studies were conducted over the internet."

Hebrew Ulpans for new olim will reopen on Sunday after requests by the Minister of Aliyah and Integration Penina Tamano-Shata to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and National Security Council head Meir ben Shabbat.