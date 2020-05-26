The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Hebrew Ulpans to reopen for new olim on Sunday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 26, 2020 13:56
Hebrew Ulpans for new olim will reopen on Sunday after requests by the Minister of Aliyah and Integration Penina Tamano-Shata to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and National Security Council head Meir ben Shabbat.
"It is inconceivable that educational institutions have already been operating for weeks and this ulpans have remained closed without any response to the oleh population that need them so much," said Tamano-Shata. "From my first day in office, I was contacted by many new olim who felt in deep distress because of the consequences of the coronavirus crisis. The language barrier among new olim brings many challenges that influence the acclimation in all aspects of life. The halting of Hebrew-language studies harmed the first phase of the integration process, even though in some cases the studies were conducted over the internet."


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Global fundraising for COVID-19 vaccine, drugs exceeds $10 billion
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 01:57 PM
Afghan government will free 900 Taliban prisoners Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 01:56 PM
Rocket siren in southern Israel was false alarm
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 12:18 PM
Philippines records 350 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 12:02 PM
Tiberias beaches closed due to bacteria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 11:27 AM
Another staff member, student infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 11:14 AM
Singapore's health ministry confirms 383 more coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 10:19 AM
France says relations with Iran tougher after citizen sentenced
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 10:12 AM
Assassination attempt thwarted in Beit Shemesh
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 09:43 AM
Thailand reports 3 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 09:40 AM
Palestinian teen dies while working with explosive in Gaza Strip - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 09:00 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 432 to 179,002 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 05:53 AM
Saudi Arabia to end curfew on June 21, except in Mecca
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 05:30 AM
New Zealand hit by second earthquake in two days
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 04:25 AM
Syria lifts night-time coronavirus curfew starting Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2020 11:44 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by