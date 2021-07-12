Hezbollah released a new video of the 2006 attack and abduction of the IDF soldiers of Sgt. Eldad Regev and Sgt. Ehud Goldwasser.
Footage shows the Hezbollah assault and consequent maneuvers toward the vehicle containing the soldiers, and then them seizing the men and withdrawing from the site.
This video was released to commemorate the anniversary of the incident that sparked the Second Lebanon War in 2006.
The video was posted by the Lebanese channel which is owned and operated by Hezbollah.
Watch the footage here: https://www.almanar.com.lb/8461785