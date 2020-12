A Hezbollah unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), sent to spy in Israeli territory, crossed the northern border into Israel during a recent IDF exercise, according to Ynet News who cited media sources identified with Hezbollah.The report also stated that the IDF exercise was focused on preventing UAV's from crossing the border. The IDF held a large-scale multi-front exercise at the end of October, simulating war with Hezbollah and dubbed “Lethal Arrow.”