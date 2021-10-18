Horowitz slams Bennett, Lapid for not meeting with Mahmoud Abbas

Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz criticized Prime President Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday for not meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Speaking on the Jewish calendar anniversary of the assassination of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, Horowitz told his faction in the Knesset that Rabin decided to seek peace for the good of Israel and the Palestinians.

"We need to finish his work and bring about two states," he said. "There is a partner, and whoever doesn't talk to him strengthens Hamas."

Horowitz also slammed settlers who have attacked Palestinians, calling them the successors of Rabin's assassin.

Bennett urged his cabinet ministers on Sunday to halt internal disputes ahead of key votes on the state budget.

