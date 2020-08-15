IDF strikes Gaza in response to incendiary balloons, border riots

The IDF struck targets belonging to the terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night, according to multiple Israeli media reports.

The attacks come in response to incendiary balloons sent from Gaza and landing in Israel, that have caused at least 18 fires to break out on Saturday alone.

Additionally, at least five Palestinians have been injured as several hundred gathered on Saturday near the border fence with Israel, according to Gaza media outlets.

Some additional reports suggested that explosions were heard in the area.