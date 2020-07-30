Hundreds stormed through the barriers at the Western Wall Plaza

Hundreds rammed the barriers at the Western Wall
Plaza on Wednesday night, after they were placed to separate the worshipers due to the coronavirus
restrictions, according to Walla.
Earlier this week, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced that the Plaza is to be divided into separate sectors so that the traditional Tisha B'av prayers will take place according to the regulations: up to 20 worshipers in each sector. The original plan was to enable no more than a thousand worshipers, and not 10,000 as has been allowed before.