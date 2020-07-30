The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Hundreds stormed through the barriers at the Western Wall Plaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 30, 2020 00:08
Hundreds rammed the barriers at the Western Wall Plaza on Wednesday night, after they were placed to separate the worshipers due to the coronavirus restrictions, according to Walla.
Earlier this week, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced that the Plaza is to be divided into separate sectors so that the traditional Tisha B'av prayers will take place according to the regulations: up to 20 worshipers in each sector. The original plan was to enable no more than a thousand worshipers, and not 10,000 as has been allowed before.


Tags Western Wall Coronavirus Tisha B’Av
Brazil confirms over 70,000 coronavirus cases in new daily record
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 12:10 AM
Trump to accept Republican nomination in Charlotte
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 11:18 PM
Stun grenade thrown at house in Mevaseret Zion, no injuries reported
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/29/2020 09:43 PM
IDF: 473 soldiers diagnosed with COVID-19, all with mild symptoms
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/29/2020 09:35 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,104 new verified cases, 491 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/29/2020 07:34 PM
US expands deployment of federal agents to Cleveland, Milwaukee & Detroit
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 06:36 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi tours Gaza area, meets with commanders
US military to move its European headquarters out of Germany
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 05:45 PM
EU buys remdesivir to treat 30,000 COVID patients, seeks more
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 05:36 PM
Nurses to provide recovery certificate to asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/29/2020 05:31 PM
Trump says if Russian bounty reports were true, he would be very angry
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 05:25 PM
MK Rafi Peretz enters isolation after staffer diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/29/2020 05:07 PM
Man arrested for carrying illegal 'Carlo' style gun
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine pricing to ensure broad access
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 04:29 PM
Katz: Israel needs a budget, I intend to give it one
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by