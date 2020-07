"The budgetary reality at the national level and in the IDF requires us to participate in the economic burden and make decisions the kind of decisions this crisis calls for."



"It is our duty as the people's army to be attentive to what is happening in the State of Israel, and as part of the fact that we are servants of the people and the state, we are now taking this course of action, that brings with it significant monetary savings and budgetary efficiency."

The commander of the IDF's Manpower Directorate Maj.-Gen. Moti Almoz, announced on Wednesday that the IDF would be cancelling its annual retreat for career officers (soldiers who serve more than the required enlistment period), due to both budgetary and health constraints brought on by the coronavirus crisis.