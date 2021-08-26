IDF soldier fights off suspect who attempted to steal weapon

Israel Police opened an investigation after a suspect attempted to steal an IDF soldier's weapon during lone navigation training in northern Israel on Wednesday night, police announced on Thursday morning.

The soldier fought with the man who attempted to steal the weapon and managed to drive him away and keep hold of the weapon. Immediately after receiving a report about the incident, police began searching for the suspect.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Thursday that a cadet from the Gefen Battalion was attacked by a suspect who attempted to steal his weapon. The cadet was alone training for navigation in the Lower Galilee and responded quickly, repelling the suspect and keeping the weapon. The incident will be investigated by the commanders in the field and Israel Police.