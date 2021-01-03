IDF soldier who didn't respond to Molotov cocktail to remain in service

The IDF soldier who didn't respond to a Molotov cocktail thrown at him will not be docked from service, but will continue to serve in the IDF, Walla reported.After he didn't follow protocol by responding to a Molotov cocktail thrown at him near the Kedumim settlement in the West Bank in mid-December, the soldier was told that he would be removed from his combat unit immediately.On Sunday, Golani Brigade commander Col. Barak Hiram decided that the soldier will be placed as a combat soldier in a frontline command.