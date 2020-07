Home Front Command fighters from the Kedem Battalion identified two Palestinians who were throwing Molotov cocktails toward a military outpost near Ariel and opened fire on them, the IDF confirmed on Thursday.

One of the Palestinian men was injured in his leg and is currently being treated by an IDF emergency medical crew, Rescuers Without Borders (formerly Hatzalah) Judea and Samaria reported. The other suspect has not yet been captured.