IDF troops thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons into Israel from across the Jordanian border on Thursday night, the IDF Spokesperson's unit reported on Friday.

IDF observation troops reportedly spotted a number of suspects attempting to smuggle weapons across the border and into Israeli territory.

They alerted soldiers in the field who were dispatched to the scene and successfully confiscated 23 weapons, which were then transferred to the Israel Police.

The weapons confiscated by IDF troops after they were smuggled from across the Jordanian border. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)