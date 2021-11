Israel Police has opened an investigation into the attack against coalition whip MK Idit Silman (Yamina) which she claimed occurred recently at a gas station in Modi'in when a man approached her and physically knocked her onto her car.

The investigation was opened after the Knesset Guard handed over the evidence provided to them by Silman.

The opposition has been accusing Silman of fabricating the story in order to paint the opposition as being violent.