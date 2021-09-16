The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Iranian flight lands in Kabul after Taliban takeover

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2021 20:53
An Iranian Mahan Air plane landed in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday with Iranian diplomats on board, arriving from the city of Mashhad, Iran's Al-Alam TV said.
Regular passenger services to Kabul stopped after the Islamist Taliban movement captured the Afghan capital last month.
"Mahan Air had requested an extraordinary flight from Mashhad to Kabul, which was granted and the flight took place," Iranian Civil Aviation Organization spokesman Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh was quoted by state broadcaster IRIB as saying.
"No permits have been issued for scheduled flights between Iran and Afghanistan yet." 
US grand jury indicts lawyer who represented Clinton campaign
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2021 11:40 PM
Machine-gunfire in Hebron
Coronavirus in Israel: 8,586 new cases, 5.93% of tests positive
IDF apprehend man who crossed border from Lebanon
The Jerusalem Post to observe Yom Kippur
German election commission website briefly hacked - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2021 04:25 PM
Pfizer says third COVID-19 shot warranted in FDA document
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2021 04:11 PM
N.Korean missiles landed in Japanese waters, defense minister says -NHK
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2021 04:04 PM
US condemns North Korea missile launch - State Department spokesperson
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2021 03:39 PM
Ex-rebel denies war crimes as Kosovo tribunal starts first trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2021 02:50 PM
Mea She'arim man under house arrest after calling cops 'murderer, Nazi'
Saudi defenses destroy Houthi drone launched toward Abha airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2021 11:36 AM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 2,570 new cases, 2,371 in isolation
COVID-19 in Israel: 9,539 new cases, 650 in serious condition
Israeli prisoner extradited by Panama 28 years after escape
