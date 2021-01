"Israel's threats are part of a worthless psychological war, but we will not hesitate to defend our country," said Vaezi. "Israel must realize that Trump's era is over and the American decision is no longer in its hand, the new American administration is independent and this is what bothers Israel a lot. Israel and Saudi Arabia have concerns about America returning to the nuclear agreement and understanding with Iran."

Israel "must realize" that former US president Donald Trump's era is over and that Israel no longer has influence over US decisions, Mahmoud Vaezi, the director of the office of Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, warned in response to statements by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi on Tuesday that he had ordered that operational plans to strike Iran's nuclear program be ready if necessary.