Ireland condemns settlement annexation plans

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 23, 2020 19:09
Irish Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Simon Coveney released a strongly-worded statement against settlement annexation on Thursday.
"Annexation of territory by force is prohibited under international law, including the UN Charter, whenever and wherever it occurs, in Europe’s neighborhood or globally," he stated. "This is a fundamental principle in the relations of states and the rule of law in the modern world. No one state can set it aside at will."Ireland is one of Israel's biggest critics in the EU, with a settlement boycott law passing several parliamentary votes last year, though it was not finally legislated.
