Israel to work on plan to expedite aliyah for 5,000 Ethiopian Jews

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata agreed Tuesday that they will work to fast-track the aliyah of 5,000 Ethiopian Jews waiting in Addis Ababa in light of the worsening situation in the African country, Walla reported.

Though a plan is being prepared, it is unclear if it is necessary at this time, as Israeli security sources have said that the current situation in Ethiopia amid the ongoing escalation with Tigray has not deteriorated to the point of requiring an emergency evacuation.

However, a classified document compiled by the National Security Council and leaked on Sunday claimed that it is not clear to what extent the remaining Jewish are indeed Jewish and to what extent they are actually in danger. The document added that bringing them to Israel without a proper investigation could be a demographic mistake and that a rescue operation may create tensions with Ethiopian authorities. On Sunday, Haaretz revealed that earlier this year Israel had already airlifted dozens of Ethiopians out of the war-torn country, but later discovered that the Interior Ministry had "major doubts" about whether the immigrants actually had Jewish roots, even though they submitted affidavits saying they did. Moreover, the Interior Ministry found that most didn't come from the conflict zone as claimed, and their lives weren't at risk at all. Israeli media reported on Monday that a crisis was brewing with Tamano-Shata over the continued delay in bringing Ethiopia's remaining Jews to Israel, due to claims that she will not remain in the government if action is not taken.

Aliyah Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (credit: HAIM TZACH)

The Foreign Ministry on Thursday issued a travel warning to Ethiopia due to reports that rebel forces intended to occupy the capital, and on Saturday began evacuating the families of Israeli diplomats from the country.

A joint investigation by the UN and an Ethiopian human rights team concluded that all sides have tortured and killed civilians, carried out gang rapes, and have arrested people solely based on their ethnicity. The recent escalation in Ethiopia is part of a year-long conflict between Tigrayan forces and the Ethiopian military.A joint investigation by the UN and an Ethiopian human rights team concluded that all sides have tortured and killed civilians, carried out gang rapes, and have arrested people solely based on their ethnicity.The war between the two sides started over a year ago when Tigrayan soldiers in the national army seized control of military bases across Tigray.

This is a developing story.