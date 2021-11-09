The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Israel to work on plan to expedite aliyah for 5,000 Ethiopian Jews

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata agreed Tuesday that they will work to fast-track the aliyah of 5,000 Ethiopian Jews from the war-torn country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 15:07

Updated: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 15:49
Ethiopians, who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings after crossing the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the eastern Kassala state, Sudan December 16, 2020. (photo credit: MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH/REUTERS)
Ethiopians, who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings after crossing the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the eastern Kassala state, Sudan December 16, 2020.
(photo credit: MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH/REUTERS)
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata agreed Tuesday that they will work to fast-track the aliyah of 5,000 Ethiopian Jews waiting in Addis Ababa in light of the worsening situation in the African country, Walla reported.
Though a plan is being prepared, it is unclear if it is necessary at this time, as Israeli security sources have said that the current situation in Ethiopia amid the ongoing escalation with Tigray has not deteriorated to the point of requiring an emergency evacuation.
Israeli media reported on Monday that a crisis was brewing with Tamano-Shata over the continued delay in bringing Ethiopia's remaining Jews to Israel, due to claims that she will not remain in the government if action is not taken.
However, a classified document compiled by the National Security Council and leaked on Sunday claimed that it is not clear to what extent the remaining Jewish are indeed Jewish and to what extent they are actually in danger. The document added that bringing them to Israel without a proper investigation could be a demographic mistake and that a rescue operation may create tensions with Ethiopian authorities.
On Sunday, Haaretz revealed that earlier this year Israel had already airlifted dozens of Ethiopians out of the war-torn country, but later discovered that the Interior Ministry had “major doubts” about whether the immigrants actually had Jewish roots, even though they submitted affidavits saying they did. Moreover, the Interior Ministry found that most didn’t come from the conflict zone as claimed, and their lives weren’t at risk at all.
Aliyah Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (credit: HAIM TZACH)Aliyah Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (credit: HAIM TZACH)
The Foreign Ministry on Thursday issued a travel warning to Ethiopia due to reports that rebel forces intended to occupy the capital, and on Saturday began evacuating the families of Israeli diplomats from the country. 
The recent escalation in Ethiopia is part of a year-long conflict between Tigrayan forces and the Ethiopian military.
A joint investigation by the UN and an Ethiopian human rights team concluded that all sides have tortured and killed civilians, carried out gang rapes, and have arrested people solely based on their ethnicity.
The war between the two sides started over a year ago when Tigrayan soldiers in the national army seized control of military bases across Tigray.
This is a developing story.


Tags ethiopian jews ayelet shaked Pnina Tamano-Shata
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Compromise needs to be made in the Kotel conflict - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
3

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon
4

Why is COVID causing vascular damage? Israeli study offers answers

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Israeli election avoided as state budget passes into law, after 3.5 years

Moments after the passing of the 2021 budget, October 4, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by