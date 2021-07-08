Israeli protesters demand return of IDF captives from Gaza

A group of Israelis protested outside of Tel Aviv Hashalom train station on Thursday morning, demanding that the IDF work to secure the release of the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who are both presumed to have been killed during the 2014 Gaza war.Although the bodies have been held in Gaza since 2014, the topic became relevant in mainstream Israeli conversations again recently, following Operation Guardian of the Walls, when people demanded that the return of the bodies be a condition for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.