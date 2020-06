Following the smoke and aiming to prevent danger, the police, together with fire and rescue forces, decided to evacuate civilians from the beaches. Route 87 has been closed in both directions between Almagor and Kfar Nahum junctions.

The Kinneret Urban Union said that 20,000 people visited the Kinneret's shores during Shabbat. Earlier on Saturday, Shikmim beach was closed due to overcrowding.

Israeli vacationers were evacuated on Saturday afternoon from the Amnon and Sapirit beaches on the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) due to a wildfires which have broken out in the area. No injuries have been reported.