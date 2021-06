Two weeks after operation Guardian of the Walls came to an end, Israelis living in central Israel decided to support cities and local municipalities still dealing with the aftermath of the operation.

"It's important for us that residents from central Israel see with their own eyes what happened here, that they understand our reality," a resident of Nir Oz told Walla.

Thousands of Israelis visited towns and cities in southern Israel over the weekend to show solidarity with the residents who suffered most during the recent military operation in Gaza, Walla reported.