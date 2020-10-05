The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Ronni Gamzu not entering isolation, despite contact with COVID patient

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 5, 2020 10:00
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu will not enter isolation despite coming into contact with a sick patient over the weekemd.
Gamzu met with the mayor of Shefa-'Amr on Saturday, who was later diagnosed with coronavirus. Gamzu underwent an epidemiological investigation this morning, at the end of which it was decided that he and other participants in the visit did not need to enter isolation. All participants wore masks and maintained a two-meter distance from one another.  
The windows were also kept open during the visit. 
