Izhar Shay announced on Sunday that he will join MK Moshe Ya'alon's Telem party, following in the footsteps of Prof. Hagai Levine, who announced his joining on Sunday as well.On Friday, Shay formally resigned from the government as Science and Technology Minister. He had decided not to run on behalf of the Blue and White party along with Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz in the upcoming elections.