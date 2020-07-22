Jerusalem police to allow weekend protests in front of PM's residence

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with the police, and the demonstrations which had been planned for Thursday and Friday will take place in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, as planned.

The movement said it "thanked the district chief for his full cooperation and creativity on the way to finding a solution" and added that it "calls on every citizen who fears for Israel's economic and democratic future to join the demonstrations and exercise their right to protest without fear."