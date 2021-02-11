Jerusalem to reopen some schools, in kindergarten to fourth grade

The Jerusalem Municipality on Thursday announced that the city would be opening kindergartens on Friday and grades 1-4 on Sunday in the neighborhoods of Beit Hakerem, Ramat Motza and Beit Safafa, as they meet the Health Ministry's criteria for reopening.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion stated that "I understand the hearts of the parents and feel the pain of the dear children. The education of the next generation is paramount and I personally promise every parent and every child that I will make every effort to enable reopening in other areas."

He continued, saying, "I call on all residents of Jerusalem to go out and get vaccinated. All the vaccination centers in the city are open to every resident aged 16 and over."