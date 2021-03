"He violated an agreement with Jordan and disrupted a religious visit by Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Al-Aqsa Mosque," Safadi said in an interview with CNN.

He further criticized Netanyahu's conduct and called it "not serious." He added that Netanyahu created "conditions that did not allow for the visit to take place on a holy day for Muslims, and then he expects to come and go from Jordan as he pleases."

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for violating an agreement with Jordan, Walla reported.