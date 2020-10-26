Kalkilya man indicted for attempted terror attack in Rosh Ha'ayin

Intelligence information received by police led units to move into the area and arrest Hasin, after finding him armed with a gun, a magazine and a box of ammunition.

At the end of his interrogation, the defendant admitted that he had planned to carry out an attack leading to the indictment on Sunday.

On Sunday night, following a joint investigation by Shin Bet and Israel Police, an indictment was filed in the Samaria Military Court against Mathaz Mussa Hasin, a Kalkilya resident who planned to carry out an attack in Rosh HaAyin late last month, September 29, a spokesperson for Israel Police said on Monday.