The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Kalkilya man indicted for attempted terror attack in Rosh Ha'ayin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 26, 2020 20:56
On Sunday night, following a joint investigation by Shin Bet and Israel Police, an indictment was filed in the Samaria Military Court against Mathaz Mussa Hasin, a Kalkilya resident who planned to carry out an attack in Rosh HaAyin late last month, September 29, a spokesperson for Israel Police said on Monday.
Intelligence information received by police led units to move into the area and arrest Hasin, after finding him armed with a gun, a magazine and a box of ammunition.
At the end of his interrogation, the defendant admitted that he had planned to carry out an attack leading to the indictment on Sunday.


Tags Terror Attack gun Kalkilya gun control
Grades 1-4 will study in capsules, hairdressers will reopen next week
Netanyahu not going into isolation following PMO secretary's infection
Coronavirus in Israel: 569 patients diagnosed since Sunday
US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions targeting state oil sector
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 07:53 PM
Coronavirus Cabinet discussing opening up shops, schools
Cure, not vaccine, needed to beat coronavirus, Brazil's Bolsonaro says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 06:30 PM
No confidence motion in Netanyahu falls by 34 to 47 votes
Airstrikes on Syrian rebel camp kill 20 people
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 06:00 PM
China gives six US media outlets one week to report on operations
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 05:26 PM
Free weekend shuttle service in Israel center returns this weekend
Saudi-led coalition says intercepted drones launched by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 04:29 PM
Erdogan calls on Turks not to buy French goods
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 03:49 PM
Vice President Pence tests negative for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 03:36 PM
Ukraine protests local election interference by Hungary
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 03:28 PM
Pompeo welcomes Libya's ceasefire as 'courageous step'
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 03:21 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by