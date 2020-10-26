Kalkilya man indicted for attempted terror attack in Rosh Ha'ayin

On Sunday night, following a joint investigation by Shin Bet and Israel Police, an indictment was filed in the Samaria Military Court against Mathaz Mussa Hasin, a Kalkilya resident who planned to carry out an attack in Rosh HaAyin late last month, September 29, a spokesperson for Israel Police said on Monday.
Intelligence information received by police led units to move into the area and arrest Hasin, after finding him armed with a gun, a magazine and a box of ammunition.
At the end of his interrogation, the defendant admitted that he had planned to carry out an attack leading to the indictment on Sunday.