According to the proposed outline, "green families" who have been vaccinated or recovered from coronavirus, will be allowed to send their children to school, even if they live within "red" cities.

Rabbi Haim Kanievsky, a leader of the Ashkenazi, non-hassidic haredi community in Israel, has expressed support in an outline proposed by Modi'in Mayor Haim Bibas for the reopening of the education system, Ynet reported Wednesday night.