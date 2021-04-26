Knesset Arrangements Committee approves formation of 3 committees

MKs in the anti-Netanyahu camp expressed outrage at the new committee for Abbas, calling it political bribery. Meretz MK Essawi Frej warned that the Likud was "putting Arabs in a ghetto" by creating the committee.

But when it came time to vote, the anti-Netanyahu camp did not vote against the formation of the committee, because they did not want to upset Abbas, who is a powerful political kingmaker.

The committee approved three deputy Knesset speakers for Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin: Abbas, Matan Kahana (Yamina) and Yaakov Margi (Shas).

The Knesset Arrangements Committee approved the formation of three committees on Monday: A temporary finance committee chaired by United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni, a temporary foreign affairs and defense committee led by Yesh Atid MK Orna Barbivai and a new committee on Arab issues that will be chaired by Ra'am (United Arab List) leader Mansour Abbas.