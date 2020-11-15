Knesset to vote on anti-Bibi bill

The Knesset will vote on Wednesday on a bill that would prevent anyone under criminal indictment from serving as prime minister, the opposition Yesh Atid-Telem faction announced on Sunday.

The bill is intended to harm Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust, and to test whether Blue and White would vote for it. The proposed legislation was part of Blue and White's platform for three elections.

"The executive branch cannot be headed by a man charged with corruption," said Yesh Atid-Telem MK Yoav Segelovitz, who headed the investigations department of the Israel Police. "The need for this bill is obvious and it is more needed now due to the behavior of Netanyahu. It is time for my friends in Blue and White to stop threatening and start keeping their promises."