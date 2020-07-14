Kochavi: West Bank quietest it's been in a decade, can destabilize

During a ceremony inaugurating the new commander of the IDF Central Command on Tuesday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi said that conditions in the West Bank have the potential to destabilize.Kochavi emphasized that "we are in the midst of one of the quietest periods that we've had in Judea and Samaria in the past decade, and that can it be credited to the systematic and determined operation of the Central Command." He added that "we're in a period that also has the potential to challenge regional stability."