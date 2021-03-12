The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Kremlin critic Navalny moved from jail, whereabouts unknown - lawyers

By REUTERS  
MARCH 12, 2021 14:54
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved from a detention facility in Russia's Vladimir region where he was incarcerated last month and moved to an unknown location, one of his lawyers said on Friday.
Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, was moved from jail in Moscow last month to serve out a sentence of around two-and-a-half years after a court ruling the West condemned as politically-motivated.
He was initially held at the Kolchugino jail in the Vladimir region northeast of Moscow. The TASS news agency, citing a law enforcement source, reported at the time that Navalny was being held there for quarantine before being moved to the IK-2 penal colony, also in the Vladimir region.
Vadim Kobzev, one of Navalny's lawyers, said he had visited his client on Thursday, but that another lawyer had tried to see him on Friday only to be told, eventually, that Navalny had been moved somewhere else.
"The prison said he wasn't there and that's it," Kobzev told Reuters, adding that Navalny was in good health when he had visited him a day earlier.
Citing laws on protecting personal information, a spokeswoman for the Federal Penitentiary Service said she could not disclose information on Navalny's whereabouts.
Navalny, 44, was arrested in January on his return from Germany following treatment for poisoning with what many Western countries say was a nerve agent.
The Kremlin denied any involvement in what had happened to him, questioned whether he had really been poisoned, and suggested the whole thing may have been staged.
Navalny was jailed last month for violating parole on what he said were trumped-up charges and is set to serve around two-and-a-half years in prison.
Western countries have called for his release, and the United States and European Union have imposed sanctions against Moscow over the case.
Netanyahu discusses coronavirus, travel to Uman with Ukrainian president
Hundreds gather in Jaljulia to protest death of 15-year-old Muhammad Ades
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes central Greece
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 03:14 PM
US condemns China's 'crimes against humanity, genocide' in Xinjiang
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 02:29 PM
Harry, Meghan UK popularity plummets after Oprah interview - poll
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 02:06 PM
Coronavirus: WHO advisory committee looking at AstraZeneca vaccine issues
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 01:37 PM
Texas A-G to sue Austin for mask mandate
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 12:18 PM
In China strategy, Biden to meet with leaders of Australia, India, Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 12:08 PM
Israeli diplomatic missions closed election booths ahead of March 23
Coronavirus in Israel: Cases continue to drop with 2.4% positivity rate
Sara Netanyahu has appendix successfully removed
South Africa's Zulu king Zwelithini dies
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 08:31 AM
Kinneret rises by half a centimeter, 43 cm below upper red line
IDF announces that rocket sirens sounded as false alert
NYC mayor: Cuomo 'can't serve' after sexual misconduct claims
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2021 07:35 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by