Lapid to hold virtual town hall meeting in English

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 16:32
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid will be hosting the first major English-speaking event of the 2021 campaign on the February 9. 
The event will be a virtual town hall where participants will hear him lay out Yesh Atid's vision and have the opportunity to ask him questions directly. Lapid has hosted a series of virtual town hall meetings since the start of the campaign that have attracted thousands of people.
“Yesh Atid believes that aliyah and olim are a key part of the Zionist vision and we will keep fighting for them," Lapid said. "Israel needs a sane, responsible, values-driven government that puts the needs of the citizens first." 
Lapid said he was proud to have what he called the strongest English speakers branch of any party. 
"I look forward to laying out our vision for a principled, sane and values-driven government to English speakers in Israel and answering all their questions, he said.”
Michal Cababia, the head of Yesh Atid's English speakers branch said she was delighted that Lapid would be hosting the first major English speaking event of the campaign. 
