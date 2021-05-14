Jewish, Arab riots leave dozens injured across the country

Following the continuation of the riots and disturbances in the city of Lod, the extension of the civil emergency situation has been approved by the commander of the Central District, Moshe Barkat, according to Israel Police Spokesperson.

Entry into the city will be prohibited from 16:00, and from 21:00 until 04:00 residents of Lod will be forbidden from leaving their homes or entering public spaces.

It will be possible to go out to protected area for the purpose of urgent medical treatment, and for other urgent needs, subject to approval from Israel Police, which can be obtained using the following phone numbers:

08-9279201

08-9279217

08-9279123 (Arabic)

Additional information will be available to those who phone 110, the Israel Police hotline.

Those who violate the rules may be subject to up to three years in jail.

Among them, police arrested a 19-year-old Jaffa resident in Jaffa Thursday night ,who threw stones at police forces in the city. They also arrested four residents of East Jerusalem suspected in taking part in the violence on Jerusalem Day.

Police responded to a report from an Umm al-Fahm clinic, of a family that had accidentally stumbled into the city and been attacked by rioters who also stole their dog. Police forces who arrived at the clinic secured the place until the ambulance arrived and escorted them to the Emek Medical Center in Afula. The dog was also found and returned to the family.

A 19-year-old local resident was arrested on suspicion of attacking the family, as well as participating in riots on Route 65 that included throwing stones, Molotov cocktails and vandalism.

"After a complex operation, his condition is now improving. He has regained full consciousness and is defined as moderate and stable," Dr. Ido Strauss, a senior physician in the neurosurgical department at Ichilov updated.





לא מאחלת לאף אחד את חוסר האונים כשאת רואה את החברים שלך מותקפים מול העיניים

שכונת התקווה תל אביב 2021 צוות שלנו, הצלם רוליק ו @Yoav__Zehavi מותקפים כי באו לסקר הפגנהלא מאחלת לאף אחד את חוסר האונים כשאת רואה את החברים שלך מותקפים מול העינייםשכונת התקווה תל אביב 2021 pic.twitter.com/R70tofJWuF May 13, 2021