M16 rifle smuggle attempt foiled by security personnel in the West Bank

The suspects, two Israeli citizens and residents of the Arab town of Ar'ara, raised the security personnel's suspicion. The rifle was discovered after searching the suspects' car and was confiscated.

Parts of the M16 rifle discovered in the suspects' car, October 17, 2020. (Defense Ministry Crossing Authority)

The suspects were handed over to the police for questioning.

Security officers at the Beit Yatir checkpoint in the West Bank foiled on early Saturday an attempt to smuggle an M-16 rifle into Israeli territory, the IDF Spokesperson Unit's reported.