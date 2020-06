Iranian media said there was no immediate information on casualties or damage from the quake, which felt in Iran's western Ilam province.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck the Iran-Iraq border region on Wednesday at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) assessed its magnitude at 5.0, revised down from an initial 6.3.